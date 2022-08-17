Birla Tyres Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 93.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 93.17% from Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.90 crore in June 2022 up 50.27% from Rs. 60.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.96 crore in June 2022 up 43.35% from Rs. 10.52 crore in June 2021.

Birla Tyres shares closed at 4.20 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -82.20% returns over the last 6 months and -83.40% over the last 12 months.