Birla Tyres Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 93.17% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Tyres are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in June 2022 down 93.17% from Rs. 2.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.90 crore in June 2022 up 50.27% from Rs. 60.12 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.96 crore in June 2022 up 43.35% from Rs. 10.52 crore in June 2021.

Birla Tyres shares closed at 4.20 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -82.20% returns over the last 6 months and -83.40% over the last 12 months.

Birla Tyres
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.20 1.04 2.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.20 1.04 2.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.45 6.04 1.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.68 -2.56 8.63
Depreciation 6.36 46.07 7.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.24 3.94 4.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.53 -52.45 -19.26
Other Income 0.21 4.49 1.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -12.32 -47.96 -18.23
Interest 17.58 6.73 41.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -29.90 -54.69 -60.12
Exceptional Items -- -390.26 --
P/L Before Tax -29.90 -444.95 -60.12
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -29.90 -444.95 -60.12
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -29.90 -444.95 -60.12
Equity Share Capital 142.59 142.59 142.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.10 -31.20 -4.22
Diluted EPS -2.10 -31.20 -4.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.10 -31.20 -4.22
Diluted EPS -2.10 -31.20 -4.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

