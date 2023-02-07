 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit surges 91% but misses estimates, ARPU up 18% YoY at Rs 193

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 07, 2023 / 05:17 PM IST

Total revenue came in at Rs 35,80 crore, up 20 percent from Rs 29,867 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the reported profit missed analysts' projections who were expecting more than 200 percent YoY growth for the quarter.

Bharti Airtel's Its India average revenue per user (ARPU) per month was at Rs 193 during the quarter, the company said, rising 2 percent sequentially and 18 percent annually.

Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom company, recorded a 91 percent surge in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,588 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 from Rs 830 crore a year back, helped by improved realisation along with strong 4G customer additions during the year.

However, sequentially, the telecom major saw a drop of 26 percent in net profit. The reported profit also missed analysts' projections who were expecting more than 200 percent YoY growth for the third quarter.

Total revenue stood at Rs 35,804 crore, up 20 percent from Rs 29,867 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue was up 4 percent sequentially, Bharti Airtel said in an exchange filing.

