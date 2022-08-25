Bharat Immuno Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore, down 26.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore in June 2022 down 26.28% from Rs. 14.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2022 down 359.36% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.68 crore in June 2022 down 462.79% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2021.

Bharat Immuno shares closed at 25.50 on August 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.27% returns over the last 6 months and -40.56% over the last 12 months.