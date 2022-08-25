 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bharat Immuno Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore, down 26.28% Y-o-Y

Aug 25, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore in June 2022 down 26.28% from Rs. 14.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2022 down 359.36% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.68 crore in June 2022 down 462.79% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2021.

Bharat Immuno shares closed at 25.50 on August 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.27% returns over the last 6 months and -40.56% over the last 12 months.

Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.48 22.04 14.22
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.48 22.04 14.22
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 26.42 4.90 20.64
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.33 14.97 -11.79
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.95 4.77 2.83
Depreciation 0.04 0.06 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.27 0.95 1.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.87 -3.60 0.98
Other Income 0.14 0.51 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.72 -3.09 1.23
Interest 1.58 1.67 1.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.30 -4.76 0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.30 -4.76 0.07
Tax -1.31 -3.77 -1.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.00 -0.99 1.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.00 -0.99 1.93
Equity Share Capital 43.18 43.18 43.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.16 -0.23 0.45
Diluted EPS -1.16 -- 0.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.16 -0.23 0.45
Diluted EPS -1.16 -- 0.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Bharat Immuno #Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Aug 25, 2022 09:00 am
