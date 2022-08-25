Bharat Immuno Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore, down 26.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.48 crore in June 2022 down 26.28% from Rs. 14.22 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.00 crore in June 2022 down 359.36% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.68 crore in June 2022 down 462.79% from Rs. 1.29 crore in June 2021.
Bharat Immuno shares closed at 25.50 on August 24, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.27% returns over the last 6 months and -40.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.48
|22.04
|14.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.48
|22.04
|14.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|26.42
|4.90
|20.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.33
|14.97
|-11.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.95
|4.77
|2.83
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.06
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.27
|0.95
|1.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.87
|-3.60
|0.98
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.51
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.72
|-3.09
|1.23
|Interest
|1.58
|1.67
|1.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.30
|-4.76
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.30
|-4.76
|0.07
|Tax
|-1.31
|-3.77
|-1.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.00
|-0.99
|1.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.00
|-0.99
|1.93
|Equity Share Capital
|43.18
|43.18
|43.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|-0.23
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|--
|0.45
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|-0.23
|0.45
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|--
|0.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited