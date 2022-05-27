 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BGR Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.98 crore, down 45.65% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BGR Energy Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 206.98 crore in March 2022 down 45.65% from Rs. 380.84 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 71.14 crore in March 2022 up 30.43% from Rs. 102.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2022 up 87.92% from Rs. 62.40 crore in March 2021.

BGR Energy shares closed at 68.95 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.50% returns over the last 6 months and 10.59% over the last 12 months.

BGR Energy Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 206.98 250.43 380.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 206.98 250.43 380.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 134.03 142.15 296.77
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 28.75 35.08 43.00
Depreciation 8.57 6.06 7.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.97 70.62 105.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.34 -3.48 -71.46
Other Income 1.23 2.40 1.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.11 -1.08 -69.48
Interest 77.28 77.02 70.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -93.39 -78.10 -139.98
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -93.39 -78.10 -139.98
Tax -21.02 -18.40 -17.66
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -72.37 -59.70 -122.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -72.37 -59.70 -122.32
Minority Interest 1.23 0.32 20.06
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -71.14 -59.38 -102.26
Equity Share Capital 72.16 72.16 72.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.86 -8.23 -14.14
Diluted EPS -9.86 -8.23 -14.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -9.86 -8.23 -14.14
Diluted EPS -9.86 -8.23 -14.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #BGR Energy #BGR Energy Systems #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 06:38 pm
