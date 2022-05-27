BGR Energy Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.98 crore, down 45.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for BGR Energy Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 206.98 crore in March 2022 down 45.65% from Rs. 380.84 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 71.14 crore in March 2022 up 30.43% from Rs. 102.26 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.54 crore in March 2022 up 87.92% from Rs. 62.40 crore in March 2021.
BGR Energy shares closed at 68.95 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.50% returns over the last 6 months and 10.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|BGR Energy Systems
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|206.98
|250.43
|380.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|206.98
|250.43
|380.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|134.03
|142.15
|296.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|-0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.75
|35.08
|43.00
|Depreciation
|8.57
|6.06
|7.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.97
|70.62
|105.59
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.34
|-3.48
|-71.46
|Other Income
|1.23
|2.40
|1.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.11
|-1.08
|-69.48
|Interest
|77.28
|77.02
|70.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-93.39
|-78.10
|-139.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-93.39
|-78.10
|-139.98
|Tax
|-21.02
|-18.40
|-17.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-72.37
|-59.70
|-122.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-72.37
|-59.70
|-122.32
|Minority Interest
|1.23
|0.32
|20.06
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-71.14
|-59.38
|-102.26
|Equity Share Capital
|72.16
|72.16
|72.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.86
|-8.23
|-14.14
|Diluted EPS
|-9.86
|-8.23
|-14.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.86
|-8.23
|-14.14
|Diluted EPS
|-9.86
|-8.23
|-14.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited