Bartronics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.47 crore, down 29.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bartronics India are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.47 crore in December 2022 down 29.56% from Rs. 16.29 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 up 91.95% from Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 107.05% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.
Bartronics shares closed at 4.25 on November 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.84% returns over the last 6 months and -12.37% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bartronics India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.47
|13.73
|16.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.47
|13.73
|16.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.54
|0.33
|0.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.04
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.43
|1.47
|1.57
|Depreciation
|1.05
|1.05
|1.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.67
|10.94
|12.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.23
|-0.10
|0.44
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.13
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.16
|0.03
|0.49
|Interest
|--
|13.10
|13.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.16
|-13.07
|-12.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.16
|-13.07
|-12.61
|Tax
|-0.16
|-0.17
|-0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.00
|-12.90
|-12.46
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.00
|-12.90
|-12.46
|Equity Share Capital
|30.46
|34.05
|34.05
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-3.79
|-3.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-3.79
|-3.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-3.79
|-3.42
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-3.79
|-3.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited