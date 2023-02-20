 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bartronics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.47 crore, down 29.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:29 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bartronics India are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.47 crore in December 2022 down 29.56% from Rs. 16.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 up 91.95% from Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 107.05% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.

Bartronics India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.47 13.73 16.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.47 13.73 16.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.54 0.33 0.78
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.04 0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.43 1.47 1.57
Depreciation 1.05 1.05 1.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.67 10.94 12.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.23 -0.10 0.44
Other Income 0.07 0.13 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.16 0.03 0.49
Interest -- 13.10 13.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.16 -13.07 -12.61
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.16 -13.07 -12.61
Tax -0.16 -0.17 -0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.00 -12.90 -12.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.00 -12.90 -12.46
Equity Share Capital 30.46 34.05 34.05
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -3.79 -3.42
Diluted EPS -0.33 -3.79 -3.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -3.79 -3.42
Diluted EPS -0.33 -3.79 -3.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited