Bartronics Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.47 crore, down 29.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.47 crore in December 2022 down 29.56% from Rs. 16.29 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 up 91.95% from Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 107.05% from Rs. 1.56 crore in December 2021.