Bajaj Finance Q3 net profit surges 40% to Rs 2,973 crore, in line with estimates

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

Bajaj Finance’s AUM grew by 27 percent to Rs 2.3 lakh crore from Rs 1.8 lakh crore in the December quarter of FY22.

The average estimate of a poll of five brokerages by Moneycontrol had put the lender’s net profit at Rs 2,928 crore for the quarter compared with Rs 2,125 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Bajaj Finance Ltd reported on January 27 a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,973 crore, a jump of 40 percent year-on-year (YoY) for the December quarter, largely in line with analysts’ expectations.

On a standalone basis, the non-bank finance company's net profit grew by 36 percent to Rs 2,624 crore.

The net profit surge comes on the back of a healthy growth in disbursements that lifted net interest income by 24 percent to Rs 7,435 crore for the December quarter.