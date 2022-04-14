 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bajaj Electricals Q4 PAT may dip 19.9% YoY to Rs. 43.4 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 14, 2022 / 12:13 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,326.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer Discretionary sector. The brokerage house expects Bajaj Electricals to report net profit at Rs. 43.4 crore down 19.9% year-on-year (down 9.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 3.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 18.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 75.4 crore.

first published: Apr 14, 2022 12:13 pm
