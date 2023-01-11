Astral Q3 PAT may dip 29.8% YoY to Rs. 89 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Building Materials sector. The brokerage house expects Astral to report net profit at Rs. 89 crore down 29.8% year-on-year (up 26.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 1.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 4.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,121 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to fall by 335 percent Y-o-Y (up 232 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 14.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

