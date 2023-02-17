Asahi Songwon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.08 crore, down 5.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.08 crore in December 2022 down 5.98% from Rs. 100.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2022 down 321.56% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 123.93% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.