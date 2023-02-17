 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Asahi Songwon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.08 crore, down 5.98% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Asahi Songwon Colors are:

Net Sales at Rs 94.08 crore in December 2022 down 5.98% from Rs. 100.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.36 crore in December 2022 down 321.56% from Rs. 3.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2022 down 123.93% from Rs. 8.15 crore in December 2021.

Asahi Songwon Colors
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 94.08 127.52 100.07
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 94.08 127.52 100.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.46 89.56 86.78
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.69 6.46 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 5.31 -6.00 -28.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.94 5.35 3.56
Depreciation 3.73 3.67 3.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.78 24.66 29.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.82 3.82 4.90
Other Income 0.15 -0.02 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.68 3.80 5.14
Interest 3.82 3.51 1.31
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -9.49 0.29 3.83
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -9.49 0.29 3.83
Tax -0.51 1.29 1.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.98 -1.00 2.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.98 -1.00 2.27
Minority Interest 1.62 2.18 1.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.36 1.19 3.32
Equity Share Capital 11.79 11.79 12.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.24 -1.00 2.76
Diluted EPS -6.24 -1.00 2.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -6.24 -1.00 2.76
Diluted EPS -6.24 -1.00 2.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited