Archies Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore, down 8.94% Y-o-Y

Feb 05, 2023 / 09:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Archies are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.43 crore in December 2022 down 8.94% from Rs. 25.73 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2022 up 1155.42% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2022 down 6.96% from Rs. 4.31 crore in December 2021.

Archies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.43 22.80 25.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.43 22.80 25.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.16 3.59 6.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.26 5.39 7.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.18 -1.60 -2.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.71 4.40 4.20
Depreciation 2.50 2.63 2.98
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.09 6.35 6.86
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.53 2.03 -0.02
Other Income 0.99 0.54 1.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.51 2.57 1.33
Interest 1.04 1.58 1.37
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.47 1.00 -0.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.47 1.00 -0.04
Tax 0.12 0.30 -0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.35 0.70 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.35 0.70 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 6.76 6.76 6.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.21 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.21 -0.01
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.10 0.21 -0.01
Diluted EPS 0.10 0.21 -0.01
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited