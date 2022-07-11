Apollo Tyres Q1 PAT may dip 45.2% YoY to Rs. 70 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Apollo Tyres to report net profit at Rs. 70 crore down 45.2% year-on-year (down 38.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 3.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 5,390 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 5.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 538 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

