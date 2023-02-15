 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Apollo Hospitals’ digital business revenue set to improve: MD Suneeta Reddy

Vaibhavi Ranjan
Feb 15, 2023 / 09:04 PM IST

The diagnostics and retail health and the digital health and pharmacy distribution verticals reported a combined loss of Rs 107.3 crore in the third quarter, mainly due to discounts offered to onboard customers.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise’s losses from its digital business reached rock bottom in the third quarter of FY23, managing director Suneeta Reddy said, predicting an improvement in blended operating margins from Q4 well into the next financial year on expectations of improved revenue from the vertical.

A 100 basis point expansion in the consolidated EBIDTA margin has been projected for the January-March quarter, Reddy said on an earnings call.

In addition to the impact of investments made in the digital business, a higher base effect and a weak seasonality effect due to holidays in the quarter resulted in a decline in the company's overall EBIDTA margin.