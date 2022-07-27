 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Apcotex Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.50 crore, up 65.47% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Apcotex Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 306.50 crore in June 2022 up 65.47% from Rs. 185.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.56 crore in June 2022 up 53.47% from Rs. 21.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.26 crore in June 2022 up 58.5% from Rs. 31.71 crore in June 2021.

Apcotex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.22 in June 2021.

Apcotex Ind shares closed at 542.55 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.19% returns over the last 6 months and 58.20% over the last 12 months.

Apcotex Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 306.50 277.46 185.23
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 306.50 277.46 185.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 207.40 166.58 133.52
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.13 4.38 -16.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.72 14.30 11.07
Depreciation 3.65 3.56 3.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 43.95 46.97 28.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.90 41.66 25.98
Other Income 1.71 1.56 2.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.61 43.22 28.36
Interest 1.35 0.78 0.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 45.27 42.45 27.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 45.27 42.45 27.56
Tax 11.71 11.55 5.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 33.56 30.90 21.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 33.56 30.90 21.86
Equity Share Capital 10.37 10.37 10.37
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.47 5.96 4.22
Diluted EPS 6.47 5.96 4.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.47 5.96 4.22
Diluted EPS 6.47 5.96 4.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Apcotex Ind #Apcotex Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #rubber
first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.