Apcotex Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 306.50 crore, up 65.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 306.50 crore in June 2022 up 65.47% from Rs. 185.23 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.56 crore in June 2022 up 53.47% from Rs. 21.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.26 crore in June 2022 up 58.5% from Rs. 31.71 crore in June 2021.

Apcotex Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 6.47 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.22 in June 2021.

Apcotex Ind shares closed at 542.55 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.19% returns over the last 6 months and 58.20% over the last 12 months.