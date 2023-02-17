 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Allcargo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,099.02 crore, down 30.16% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Allcargo Logistics are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,099.02 crore in December 2022 down 30.16% from Rs. 5,869.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.92 crore in December 2022 down 53.27% from Rs. 333.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.38 crore in December 2022 down 54.63% from Rs. 521.04 crore in December 2021.

Allcargo Logistics
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,099.02 5,300.22 5,869.05
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,099.02 5,300.22 5,869.05
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.08 -0.69 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 505.68 493.82 457.45
Depreciation 69.34 89.45 87.53
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,364.44 4,357.14 4,907.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 159.64 360.50 417.05
Other Income 7.40 20.72 16.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 167.04 381.22 433.51
Interest 22.29 37.03 24.78
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 144.75 344.19 408.73
Exceptional Items -0.79 4.31 --
P/L Before Tax 143.96 348.50 408.73
Tax 13.61 126.46 83.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.35 222.04 324.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items 32.47 -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 162.82 222.04 324.79
Minority Interest -0.98 -18.41 -21.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates -5.92 7.94 30.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 155.92 211.57 333.68
Equity Share Capital 49.14 49.14 49.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.35 8.61 13.58
Diluted EPS 6.35 8.61 13.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.35 8.61 13.58
Diluted EPS 6.35 8.61 13.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited