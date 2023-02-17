Allcargo Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,099.02 crore, down 30.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,099.02 crore in December 2022 down 30.16% from Rs. 5,869.05 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 155.92 crore in December 2022 down 53.27% from Rs. 333.68 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.38 crore in December 2022 down 54.63% from Rs. 521.04 crore in December 2021.