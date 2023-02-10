Alicon Castallo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 331.02 crore, up 31.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 331.02 crore in December 2022 up 31.76% from Rs. 251.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2022 up 86.29% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.86 crore in December 2022 up 43.23% from Rs. 27.83 crore in December 2021.