 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alicon Castallo Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 331.02 crore, up 31.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alicon Castalloy are:

Net Sales at Rs 331.02 crore in December 2022 up 31.76% from Rs. 251.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.42 crore in December 2022 up 86.29% from Rs. 7.74 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.86 crore in December 2022 up 43.23% from Rs. 27.83 crore in December 2021.

Alicon Castalloy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 331.02 347.33 251.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 331.02 347.33 251.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 169.79 178.21 140.52
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.32 1.02 6.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.84 2.17 -15.44
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 35.74 35.45 29.47
Depreciation 15.59 15.01 12.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 81.83 90.86 63.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.58 24.63 14.53
Other Income 0.69 0.68 0.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.27 25.30 15.15
Interest 7.96 7.07 6.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.31 18.23 8.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.31 18.23 8.35
Tax 1.89 4.00 0.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.42 14.23 7.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.42 14.23 7.74
Equity Share Capital 8.06 8.06 8.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.95 8.41 4.81
Diluted EPS 8.95 8.41 4.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.95 8.41 4.81
Diluted EPS 8.95 8.41 4.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited