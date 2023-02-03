Algoquant Finte Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore, up 12.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.75 crore in December 2022 up 12.43% from Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2022 up 609.94% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.06 crore in December 2022 up 357.78% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.