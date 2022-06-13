Aishwarya Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore, down 57.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore in March 2022 down 57.16% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022 up 15.76% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022 down 2.63% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2021.

Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 3.65 on June 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.31% returns over the last 6 months and 19.28% over the last 12 months.