Aishwarya Tech Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore, down 57.16% Y-o-Y

Jun 13, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.48 crore in March 2022 down 57.16% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.85 crore in March 2022 up 15.76% from Rs. 2.19 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.56 crore in March 2022 down 2.63% from Rs. 1.52 crore in March 2021.

Aishwarya Tech shares closed at 3.65 on June 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given -15.31% returns over the last 6 months and 19.28% over the last 12 months.

Aishwarya Technologies and Telecom
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.48 1.47 5.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.48 1.47 5.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.00 -- 0.21
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.16 0.83 0.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.49 0.25 3.65
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.87 0.90 0.55
Depreciation 0.07 0.07 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.64 1.36 2.44
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.75 -1.95 -2.06
Other Income 0.13 0.92 0.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.63 -1.03 -1.62
Interest 0.22 0.16 0.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.85 -1.19 -1.82
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.85 -1.19 -1.82
Tax -- -0.57 0.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.85 -0.62 -2.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.85 -0.62 -2.19
Equity Share Capital 11.95 11.95 11.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -0.26 -0.90
Diluted EPS -0.34 -0.26 -0.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.34 -0.26 -0.90
Diluted EPS -0.34 -0.26 -0.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 13, 2022 09:11 am
