 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Adani Transmission Q3 profit jumps 78% on healthy operating margin, stock down 10%

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 06, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

Adani Transmission registered a 22 percent growth in revenue for the quarter at Rs 3,552 crore compared to year-ago period, led by new transmission lines becoming operational and a positive trend in energy demand.

Adani Transmission's profit was aided by a one-time income of Rs 240 crore from a regulatory order (Representative image)

Adani Transmission on February 6 reported a massive 78 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 474.72 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, but the stock remained in lower circuit.

The Adani Transmission stock was locked in 10 percent lower circuit for third consecutive session on Monday, falling 54 percent in last 10 trading sessions, especially since after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme.

The Adani Group-led transmission and distribution company in its exchange filing said the profit was aided by a one-time income of Rs 240 crore from a regulatory order and the consolidated cash profit of Rs 955 crore in Q3FY23 increased by 34 percent YoY.

It registered a 22 percent growth in revenue for the quarter at Rs 3,552 crore compared to the year-ago period, led by new transmission lines becoming operational and a positive trend in energy demand.