Adani Ports Q4 preview | Consolidated PAT likely to rise 63% on year, sales to jump 30%

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is expected to report a strong performance despite flat growth in volumes on a year-on-year basis when it reports its numbers for the March quarter later on May 24.

The company is likely to report a near 63 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 2,100 crores for the reporting quarter, according to analysts polled by Moneycontrol.

The strong growth in bottomline is likely to be aided by a 29.6 percent year-on-year rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,700 crore for the quarter.

“We model flattish YoY print on volumes on a comparable basis based on monthly updates shared by ADSEZ. On a sequential basis, this would imply 2-3 million tonnes of boost to coal volumes on a QoQ basis,” said brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities.

Kotak Equities expects a 32 percent on-year growth in net profit of the Adani Group company on sales growth of more than 16 percent.

The ports company is set to see a strong operating performance in the quarter as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are likely to rise nearly 42 percent on-year to Rs 3,300 crore in the reporting quarter.

Kotak Equities expects the operating margin to expand 221 basis points on-year to 65.6 percent aided by stable operating environment for the company.

At 11.30 am, shares of Adani Ports were up 0.1 percent at Rs 754.1 on the National Stock Exchange.