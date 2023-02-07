 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Adani Ports Q3: Net profit slumps 16% to Rs 1,316 cr; misses estimates

Moneycontrol News
Feb 07, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST

As per the average of brokerage firm estimates taken by Moneycontrol, revenue was seen rising 25 percent YoY to Rs 4,753 crore, while net profit was estimated to increase 11.8 percent to Rs 1,647.1 crore.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on February 7 reported a 16.04 percent fall in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 1315.54 crore, as against Rs 1567.01 crore a year back.

The revenue from operations for the quarter came in at Rs 4786.17 crore, up 17.53 percent from Rs 4071.98 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its cargo volume rose about 1 percent 75.43 million metric tonnes (MMT). Container volume rose 2 percent, the firm said.