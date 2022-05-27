Aban Offshore Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.32 crore, down 51.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:
Net Sales at Rs 128.32 crore in March 2022 down 51.5% from Rs. 264.59 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,345.38 crore in March 2022 down 4.85% from Rs. 1,283.17 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,044.33 crore in March 2022 down 1.85% from Rs. 1,025.35 crore in March 2021.
Aban Offshore shares closed at 47.45 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.37% returns over the last 6 months and 31.08% over the last 12 months.
|
|Aban Offshore
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|128.33
|136.58
|264.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|128.33
|136.58
|264.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|33.11
|14.35
|54.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|40.32
|36.30
|51.08
|Depreciation
|33.94
|36.30
|47.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,107.71
|87.76
|1,380.41
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,086.74
|-38.13
|-1,268.53
|Other Income
|8.47
|2.12
|195.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,078.27
|-36.01
|-1,072.54
|Interest
|268.54
|278.51
|265.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1,346.81
|-314.52
|-1,338.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|33.26
|P/L Before Tax
|-1,346.81
|-314.52
|-1,304.96
|Tax
|-1.49
|12.42
|-21.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1,345.32
|-326.94
|-1,283.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1,345.32
|-326.94
|-1,283.05
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.06
|-0.28
|-0.12
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1,345.38
|-327.21
|-1,283.17
|Equity Share Capital
|11.67
|11.67
|11.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-230.53
|-56.07
|-219.87
|Diluted EPS
|-230.53
|-56.07
|-219.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-230.53
|-56.07
|-219.87
|Diluted EPS
|-230.53
|-56.07
|-219.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited