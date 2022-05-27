 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aban Offshore Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 128.32 crore, down 51.5% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Aban Offshore are:

Net Sales at Rs 128.32 crore in March 2022 down 51.5% from Rs. 264.59 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1,345.38 crore in March 2022 down 4.85% from Rs. 1,283.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1,044.33 crore in March 2022 down 1.85% from Rs. 1,025.35 crore in March 2021.

Aban Offshore shares closed at 47.45 on May 26, 2022 (BSE) and has given -2.37% returns over the last 6 months and 31.08% over the last 12 months.

Aban Offshore
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 128.33 136.58 264.59
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 128.33 136.58 264.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 33.11 14.35 54.43
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 40.32 36.30 51.08
Depreciation 33.94 36.30 47.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,107.71 87.76 1,380.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,086.74 -38.13 -1,268.53
Other Income 8.47 2.12 195.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1,078.27 -36.01 -1,072.54
Interest 268.54 278.51 265.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1,346.81 -314.52 -1,338.23
Exceptional Items -- -- 33.26
P/L Before Tax -1,346.81 -314.52 -1,304.96
Tax -1.49 12.42 -21.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1,345.32 -326.94 -1,283.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1,345.32 -326.94 -1,283.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.06 -0.28 -0.12
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1,345.38 -327.21 -1,283.17
Equity Share Capital 11.67 11.67 11.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -230.53 -56.07 -219.87
Diluted EPS -230.53 -56.07 -219.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -230.53 -56.07 -219.87
Diluted EPS -230.53 -56.07 -219.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Aban Offshore #Earnings First-Cut #Oil Drilling And Exploration #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 12:12 pm
