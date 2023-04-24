 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AB Money Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.91 crore, up 9.17% Y-o-Y

Apr 24, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Money are:

Net Sales at Rs 65.91 crore in March 2023 up 9.17% from Rs. 60.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.37 crore in March 2023 down 3.37% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.56 crore in March 2023 up 42.28% from Rs. 19.37 crore in March 2022.

Aditya Birla Money
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 65.91 66.88 60.37
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 65.91 66.88 60.37
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.95 16.26 15.59
Depreciation 1.86 1.56 1.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.22 0.07 0.14
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.46 27.07 26.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.41 21.92 16.76
Other Income 4.29 3.99 1.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.70 25.91 17.77
Interest 15.93 13.91 8.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.77 12.00 9.54
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.77 12.00 9.54
Tax 2.41 3.27 1.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.37 8.73 7.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.37 8.73 7.62
Equity Share Capital 5.65 5.65 5.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.30 1.55 1.35
Diluted EPS 1.30 1.55 1.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.30 1.55 1.35
Diluted EPS 1.30 1.55 1.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited