AB Money Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.91 crore, up 9.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.91 crore in March 2023 up 9.17% from Rs. 60.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.37 crore in March 2023 down 3.37% from Rs. 7.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.56 crore in March 2023 up 42.28% from Rs. 19.37 crore in March 2022.