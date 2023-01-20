 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

AB Money Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.88 crore, up 10.98% Y-o-Y

Jan 20, 2023 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Aditya Birla Money are:

Net Sales at Rs 66.88 crore in December 2022 up 10.98% from Rs. 60.27 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.73 crore in December 2022 up 35.09% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.47 crore in December 2022 up 55.73% from Rs. 17.64 crore in December 2021.

AB Money EPS has increased to Rs. 1.55 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.15 in December 2021.

AB Money shares closed at 58.70 on January 19, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.62% returns over the last 6 months and -15.72% over the last 12 months.

Aditya Birla Money
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 66.88 68.20 60.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 66.88 68.20 60.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 16.26 18.55 16.93
Depreciation 1.56 1.65 1.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.07 0.11 0.08
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 27.07 26.18 26.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.92 21.72 15.49
Other Income 3.99 2.60 0.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.91 24.31 15.97
Interest 13.91 10.65 6.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.00 13.66 9.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.00 13.66 9.15
Tax 3.27 3.95 2.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 8.73 9.71 6.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 8.73 9.71 6.46
Equity Share Capital 5.65 5.64 5.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 1.72 1.15
Diluted EPS 1.55 1.72 1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.55 1.72 1.15
Diluted EPS 1.55 1.72 1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #AB Money #Aditya Birla Money #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results
first published: Jan 20, 2023 12:33 pm