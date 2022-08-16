Aarey Drugs Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.34 crore, up 20.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.34 crore in June 2022 up 20.33% from Rs. 97.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in June 2022 down 68.1% from Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022 down 51.11% from Rs. 3.60 crore in June 2021.

Aarey Drugs EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2021.

Aarey Drugs shares closed at 36.95 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.85% returns over the last 6 months and -8.65% over the last 12 months.