A K Spintex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.65 crore, up 38.77% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for A K Spintex are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.65 crore in March 2022 up 38.77% from Rs. 17.04 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in March 2022 up 735.11% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.85 crore in March 2022 up 260.76% from Rs. 0.79 crore in March 2021.

A K Spintex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2021.

A K Spintex shares closed at 57.80 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 173.93% returns over the last 6 months and 169.46% over the last 12 months.

A K Spintex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.65 22.96 17.04
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.65 22.96 17.04
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.19 3.75 3.95
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.02 2.01 -0.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.24 2.73 2.83
Depreciation 1.08 1.24 0.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.42 12.00 9.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.74 1.23 -0.02
Other Income 0.03 0.08 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.77 1.31 -0.02
Interest 0.23 0.23 0.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.54 1.08 -0.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.54 1.08 -0.24
Tax 0.70 0.17 -0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.84 0.91 -0.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.84 0.91 -0.13
Equity Share Capital 5.03 5.03 5.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.66 1.81 -0.26
Diluted EPS 1.66 1.81 -0.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.66 1.81 -0.26
Diluted EPS 1.66 1.81 -0.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 11:44 am
