3i Infotech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.62 crore, up 17.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.62 crore in September 2022 up 17.04% from Rs. 58.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.77 crore in September 2022 up 154.51% from Rs. 12.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.38 crore in September 2022 up 297.23% from Rs. 10.84 crore in September 2021.

3i Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2021.

3i Infotech shares closed at 43.90 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.26% returns over the last 6 months and 6.04% over the last 12 months.