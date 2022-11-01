 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
3i Infotech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.62 crore, up 17.04% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 68.62 crore in September 2022 up 17.04% from Rs. 58.63 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.77 crore in September 2022 up 154.51% from Rs. 12.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.38 crore in September 2022 up 297.23% from Rs. 10.84 crore in September 2021.

3i Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.77 in September 2021.

3i Infotech shares closed at 43.90 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given -21.26% returns over the last 6 months and 6.04% over the last 12 months.

3i Infotech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 68.62 62.58 58.63
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 68.62 62.58 58.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 42.39 32.91 28.07
Depreciation 4.50 4.49 2.68
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.04 4.88 46.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.69 20.30 -18.21
Other Income 2.19 3.39 4.69
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.88 23.69 -13.52
Interest 2.36 -1.85 2.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.52 25.54 -15.67
Exceptional Items -7.75 -- 3.25
P/L Before Tax 6.77 25.54 -12.42
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.77 25.54 -12.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.77 25.54 -12.42
Equity Share Capital 168.39 168.38 161.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 1.52 -0.77
Diluted EPS 0.05 1.52 -0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.40 1.52 -0.77
Diluted EPS 0.05 1.52 -0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 1, 2022 09:33 am
