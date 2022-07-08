 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dr Reddys Laboratories Q1 PAT seen up 15.9% YoY to Rs 661.8 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Jul 08, 2022 / 05:14 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 9,7 percent Y-o-Y (down 0.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 5,394.2 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Dr Reddys Laboratories to report net profit at Rs 661.8 crore up 15.9% year-on-year (up 656.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 21.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 6.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,093.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

