Dollar climbs after U.S. inflation data and tough Fed talk

Reuters
Feb 15, 2023 / 06:03 PM IST

U.S. consumer price index (CPI) inflation accelerated month-on-month in January, rising 0.5% as expected, due in part to higher rental and food costs.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.68 and touched an intra-day high of 82.62 and a low of 82.80 against the greenback.

The dollar rose on Wednesday in the wake of stubbornly high U.S. inflation data and firm words on interest rates from Federal Reserve officials.

Year-on-year, prices rose 6.4%. That was down from 6.5% in December but above economists' expectations of 6.2%.

The dollar climbed against most major currencies on Wednesday, with the euro down 0.14% to $1.072. The euro touched a 10-month high of $1.103 on Feb. 2 but has since slipped.