Does RBI have a case for pause in April?

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Mar 14, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST

A section of economists and Monetary Policy Committee members believe that it’s time the rate-setting panel take a hard pause and waits for the results of the past rate hikes to play out. Others think it is too early.

The consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation came at 6.44 percent in February, a tad down compared with 6.52 percent in January. This marks the second consecutive month of inflation staying above the 6 percent upper-band for the second consecutive month.

Most economists expect another 25 basis points (bps) rate hike in the April round of the monetary policy review. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the policy rates by 250 basis points (bps) since May last year taking the policy repo rate to 6.5 percent.

What will be the next rate move of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)?

