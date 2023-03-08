 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Disney+ Hotstar to stop streaming HBO shows from March 31

Vikas SN
Mar 08, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Disney CEO Bob Iger had announced plans to cut $5.5 billion in costs in February 2022. This includes about $3 billion in non-sports related content and $2.5 billion in non-content related costs.

HBO shows were a key part of Disney+ Hotstar's strategy to attract paid subscribers in the country

Disney+ Hotstar is set to lose the rights to stream HBO content from March 31, 2023, marking yet another setback for the Disney-owned video streaming service.

The development comes a month after Disney CEO Bob Iger announced plans to cut $5.5 billion in costs, which includes about $3 billion in non-sports related content and $2.5 billion in non-content related costs. The company had also laid off around 7,000 employees or about 3.6 percent of its global workforce, as part of this measure.

“Starting March 31, HBO content will be unavailable on Disney+ Hotstar. You can continue enjoying Disney+ Hotstar’s vast library of content spanning over 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in 10 languages and coverage of major global sporting events,” the company said in a tweet.

Hotstar has been streaming HBO's original shows since January 2016, after Disney Star (previously Star India) had struck an exclusive tie-up with HBO in December 2015. These shows, particularly Game of Thrones, which were available to Indian consumers on the same day as the US telecast, were a key part of Hotstar's strategy to attract paid subscribers in the country.