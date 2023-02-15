 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Diamond tycoon Jatin Mehta fails to halt banks’ $1 billion chase through UK courts

Bloomberg
Feb 15, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

The UK’s high court on Tuesday rejected the Indian magnate’s request to halt legal proceedings initiated by liquidation firm Grant Thornton that’s backed by Standard Chartered Plc and its local Indian unit.

Jatin Mehta (2009 photo via Wikimedia Commons)

Diamond and jewelry tycoon Jatin Mehta failed to halt a UK court case which aims to recover over $1 billion that he allegedly swindled from over a dozen banks.

Mehta failed to demonstrate that “India is clearly or distinctly the more appropriate forum than England for the trial of this case,” Judge Edwin Johnson said in his ruling.

Mehta, whose $932 million in assets were frozen last year by a UK court, is among the most high-profile cases of alleged fraud in India’s diamond industry, which cuts or polishes about 90% of the world’s supply. A series of fraud scandals in the past decade contributed to an $8 billion hole in India’s banking system.