 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

DevX launches 400 seats in Mumbai for Rs 3.2 crores

Moneycontrol News
Dec 09, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

The managed office space provider plans to invest Rs 60 crore to double its portfolio across India within 18 months.

Managed office provider DevX has launched its second co-working space in Mumbai sprawling across 30,000 square feet (sq ft) in Andheri East.

The space offers 400 seats with an investment of Rs 3.2 crore. DevX will further expand this with additional 50,000 sq ft within one year.

The company which manages about 7 lakh sq ft across 11-plus cities also plans to double its India portfolio by investing Rs 60 crore within the next 18 months.

Umesh Uttamchandani, Co-Founder, DevX told Moneycontrol, "The company will additionally deploy USD 10 million within 18 months for more development in India and also expand three centres globally with a development 50,000-60,000 sq ft. We have recently signed up in Ahmedabad for a 3.5 lakh sq ft development and 25,000 sq ft of development in Jaipur. We are also foraying into southern India like Chennai and Trivandrum over the next few months."

Uttamchandani added currently the company has 15,000 seats and the company is looking forward to adding about 11,000 seats in the next year.

About two months back, the company raised USD 2.5 million internally.

Moneycontrol News
Moneycontrol News|Moneycontrol News