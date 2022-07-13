Co-working firm DevX enters Noida with two centres, to double India portfolio with Rs 60 crore investment

DevX now has a presence in 11 cities with 20 centres.

Gujarat-based co-working firm DevX on July 13 announced its Noida debut with two centres having a total area of 1,50,000 sq feet and 2000 seats. The centres have come up in Noida's Sector 62 (500 seats) and Sector 125 (1,500 seats). The firm said that it will augment these facilities with an additional 2 lakh sq feet area within the next one year.

DevX has invested Rs 15 crore to set up these facilities. The company has also planned to invest Rs 60 crore to further expand its national presence.

Also Read: Flexible space footprint touches 40 million sq ft in FY22

Speaking about the Noida centres, Umesh Uttamchandani, COO, DevX said, "Our new Noida units are spread across two centres i.e. 50,000 sq ft and one lakh sq ft, and we will be adding further two lakh sq ft before Q2, 2023. This centre will strengthen our position in North India with Jaipur, Raipur and Chandigarh centres getting operational in a month’s time."

Also Read: Co-working startup DevX to foray into Singapore, US

Uttamchandani said DevX now has a presence in 11 cities with 20 centres. Since Noida is the second most thriving startup destination in India and a preferred market for national and international companies wanting to set up Global Capability Centres and Offshore Development Centres, DevX centres will offer best-in-class managed spaces to them, he added.