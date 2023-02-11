 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhivery expects e-commerce business volume to grow 20% in 2023

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Feb 11, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

The market is moving from unorganised players to organised firms rapidly, says CEO Sahil Barua

Sahil Barua, Managing Director & CEO, Delhivery

Logistics company Delhivery expects its e-commerce business shipment volume to grow at an average rate of 15-20 percent in 2023. The company is expecting steady growth in the segment with firms like Reliance Industries, Unilever and Dabur entering the space.

“In any quarter there is going to be volatility in the e-commerce space and individual players might go through ups and downs, the broad arc continues to remain positive. New entrants like Reliance, Unilever and Dabur are entering the direct-to-consumer brands, so our view remains positive,” Said Sahil Barua, founder and chief executive officer of Delhivery while addressing the analysts and investors during the company's earnings call held on February 11.

Barua’s statements come in at a time when e-commerce companies’ sales came under pressure as there was an inflation-led slowdown in the market at the beginning of 2022.

“I think the reality is that the last year was slower than people expected, partly because a lot of growth had been pulled forward during the COVID period. But I don't think that fundamentally alters the path for e-commerce in the country,” Barua added.