Delhi LG swings into action on DERC's advice to 'restrict' power subsidy to city residents

Mar 11, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to direct the power department to place the DERC advisory on restriction of power subsidy in the city before the council of ministers and take a decision within 15 days.

The Lt Governor made the instruction on the basis of a DERC’s statutory advisory to the Delhi government to consider ”restricting” electricity subsidy to the ”poor and needy consumers.”

However, the advisory was put in abeyance. Reacting to the directive, the Delhi government said the LG has once again violated the Constitution and the Supreme Court directives by ”illegally” extending his remit.

The report which forms the base of LG’s directive was prepared by Kumar while looking into the complaint of power discoms’ unpaid dues to generation companies and was submitted to the LG and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in December 2022, officials said.