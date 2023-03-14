 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DeepTech startup Optimized Electrotech raises Rs 20 crore in pre-Series A round

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 06:42 PM IST

DeepTech and Defence technology startup Optimized Electrotech has raised Rs 20 crore in a Pre Series B round led by the Rajiv Dadlani Group and also saw participation from Equanimity Investments and reputed Family Offices and HNI investors.

Venture Catalysts along with GVFL and Dholakia Ventures also participated in the round.

The company plans to utilise the funding to design Intelligent Long Range Surveillance systems, product innovations, and also help in further business development in the Aerospace and Defence sectors with a market potential of over $7.3 billion.

Founded in 2017 by Sandeep Shah, Anil Yekkala, Dharin Shah, Kuldeep Saxena, and Purvi Shah, Optimized Electrotech offers innovative and intelligent surveillance solutions for Indian defence needs.