DeepTech startup Optimized Electrotech raises Rs 20 crore in pre-Series A round

DeepTech and Defence technology startup Optimized Electrotech has raised Rs 20 crore in a Pre Series B round led by the Rajiv Dadlani Group and also saw participation from Equanimity Investments and reputed Family Offices and HNI investors.

Venture Catalysts along with GVFL and Dholakia Ventures also participated in the round.

The company plans to utilise the funding to design Intelligent Long Range Surveillance systems, product innovations, and also help in further business development in the Aerospace and Defence sectors with a market potential of over $7.3 billion.

Founded in 2017 by Sandeep Shah, Anil Yekkala, Dharin Shah, Kuldeep Saxena, and Purvi Shah, Optimized Electrotech offers innovative and intelligent surveillance solutions for Indian defence needs.

Their products work on a wide range of the electromagnetic spectrum, and are equipped with different types of optics to enable several applications such as surveillance for smart cities, satellite-based imaging, border surveillance, Perimeter Surveillance, access control, Aircraft Tracking and Airport Security, and Emergency S&R Operations. "Innovation is our backbone. In a world where the boundaries are being blurred every day, surveillance becomes key to a nation's defence. Conventional surveillance has been limited to post-facto analysis with human operators spending time and efforts in threat discovery. Our Intelligent Surveillance platforms bridge this gap, by providing real-time, actionable Intelligence to our security forces." said Shah in a media statement on Tuesday.

Shah also added that the government has enhanced the defence budget allocation to 13.84 percent of the total budget, with 75 percent of the Defence Capital Procurement Budget (approximately Rs 1 lakh crore) allocated towards domestic industry procurement, which will create further opportunities for Optimized Electrotech. "We keenly look forward to helping the organisation innovate and deliver state-of-the-art surveillance systems, and we are certain of their inexorable growth in the times ahead," said Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Founder & President of Venture Catalysts.

Moneycontrol News