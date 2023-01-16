 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusiness

Davos 2023 | Major issues on World Economic Forum's agenda over the years

Ravi Hari
Jan 16, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST

WEF Davos 2023: Here is a quick look at what the World Economic Forum at Davos signifies, and the issues the summit has taken up over the years in its annual meetings

The World Economic Forum was founded on the principle of “multi-stakeholder theory.” (Image: www.weforum.org)

The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting began on January 16 at Davos in Switzerland under the theme 'cooperation in a fragmented world.' As the forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas, here is a quick look at what Davos signifies, and the issues it has taken up over the years at its annual meetings.

What does Davos signify?

Davos, Switzerland, is the highest town in Europe. It's a small ski resort near Zurich. However, it is well-known for hosting the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in January (WEF). The name ‘Davos’ is associated with resolving the world's most pressing issues. Delegates from various sectors gather for several days of discussions and debates to address key global issues.

Government, industry, and civil society leaders strive to bring about constructive change by coming together for the annual meeting. The not-for-profit organisation, which was started more than 50 years ago, represents "the spirit of Davos," a culture of cooperation and openness.

WEF’s multi-stakeholder theory

The World Economic Forum was founded on the principle of “multi-stakeholder theory.” That’s an arcane term for the idea that businesses don’t operate in isolation and should serve all stakeholders – not just its shareholders – such as employees, suppliers and the communities they work in. The 'Davos Manifesto', created in 1973 and renewed in 2020, lays out the principles of stakeholder capitalism - or a system of shared goals for businesses.