World Economic Forum Davos 2023 | Decarbonisation, global trade tensions, Ukraine conflict among must-watch sessions

Ravi Hari
Jan 14, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

Davos 2023: The World Economic Forum will also debate other crucial issues, such as philanthropy, technology for resilient world, cultural leaders as catalysts of change, cost of living crisis, risk of nuclear confrontation, building metaverse, future of jobs, skills first and employment for all, and startups.

World Economic Forum 2023 event will bring together leaders from government, business and civil society to address the state of the world and discuss priorities for the year. (Image: World Economic Forum/Sikarin Fon Thanachaiary)

The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2023 will take place from January 16-20 at Davos in Switzerland. "Cooperation in a Fragmented World" is the official theme of the 53rd meeting.

The annual meeting will provide a platform to engage in constructive, forward-looking dialogues and help find solutions through public-private cooperation. The event will bring together leaders from government, business and civil society to address the state of the world and discuss priorities for the year.

While Ukraine conflict, climate crisis, decarbonisation, and global trade tensions dominate the agenda, there is also a session that will discuss whether we are living through “de-globalisation or re-globalisation”. Other crucial issues, such as philanthropy, technology for resilient world, cultural leaders as catalysts of change, cost of living crisis, risk of nuclear confrontation, building metaverse, future of jobs, skills first and employment for all, and startups will also be debated at the Davos conference.

Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, recently said that "the world needs global cooperation more than ever" and highlighted that there will be record participation from governments from around the world, including strong representation from the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde.

“There’s no doubt that our 53rd annual meeting in Davos will happen against the most complex geopolitical and geoeconomic backdrop in decades. So much is at stake," said Borde.