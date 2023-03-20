 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily domestic passengers to cross earlier peak of 456,000 by October: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Moneycontrol News
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST

The minister highlighted the vast opportunity that the sector presents as India still only has around 3-4 percent penetration.

The average daily domestic aviation passenger is set to surpass the earlier peak of 456,000 by October 2023, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said at the CAPA India Aviation Summit.

India experiencing daily domestic aviation passengers of around 420,000 - 440,000 at the moment, the minister said.

The minister said that India needs to put in place infrastructure to support a $20 billion dollar economy by 2047. Growth of Indian economy, speed of urbanisation in India, growth in the disposable income of Indian citizens and growing aspiration of India citizens will boost the growth of civil aviation in the country.