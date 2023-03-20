Daily domestic passengers to cross earlier peak of 456,000 by October: Jyotiraditya Scindia

The average daily domestic aviation passenger is set to surpass the earlier peak of 456,000 by October 2023, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said at the CAPA India Aviation Summit.

India experiencing daily domestic aviation passengers of around 420,000 - 440,000 at the moment, the minister said.

Scindia highlighted the vast opportunity that the sector presents as India still only has around 3-4 percent penetration.

The minister said that India needs to put in place infrastructure to support a $20 billion dollar economy by 2047. Growth of Indian economy, speed of urbanisation in India, growth in the disposable income of Indian citizens and growing aspiration of India citizens will boost the growth of civil aviation in the country.

Scindia said that the next big milestone in aviation for India is to go big on local manufacturing of aircrafts and components. On the growth of the drone industry, he said it is now worth around Rs 800 crore from Rs 60 crore in 2021.

PM Modi, Japan counterpart Fumio Kishida to discuss pressing global challenges Speaking on the occasion, Kapil Kaul, CEO, CAPA India, pointed out some of the challenges faced by the Indian aviation industry. He said India still faces a shortage of airport capacity in Tier II and Tier III cities. Along with that, there's a shortage of experienced wide body pilots, skilled resources across Air Traffic Controllers, DGCA, airports, CISF. On the supply side bottlenecks, he said over 100 aircrafts in India are still grounded due to supply chain issues.

Moneycontrol News