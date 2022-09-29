Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today September 29: Bitcoin, Ethereum in the green

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 29 as the global crypto market cap increased 2.92 percent to $941.84 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 9.63 percent over the last 24 hours to $84.32 billion.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.94 billion, which is 5.86 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $77.83 billion, which is 92.30 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 39.57 percent, which is a increase of 0.32 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
As of 8:24 am on September 29, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,38,669
|1.81%
|Ethereum
|1,14,283.9
|2.86%
|Tether
|85.72
|-0.03%
|Cardano
|37.5
|0.14%
|Binance Coin
|22,261.00
|-0.13%
|XRP
|37.9
|3.88%
|Polkadot
|565
|2.72%
|Dogecoin
|5.1499
|2.96%