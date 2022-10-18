 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 18: Bitcoin, Ethereum gain marginally

Oct 18, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

Representative Image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 18 as the global crypto market cap increased by 1.71 percent to $934.94 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was at $50.38 billion, an increase of 31.09 percent.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.36 billion. The volume of all stable coins was at $47.06 billion.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.09 percent, which is a decrease of 0.05 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

As of 8:00 am on October 18, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H %
Bitcoin 16,40,223 0.68%
Ether 1,11,189.7 0.81%
Tether 85.40 -0.62%
Cardano 32.500 -1.51%
Binance Coin 22,815 -0.08%
XRP 41.0932 0.31%
Polkadot 531.99 1.45%
Dogecoin 5.0900 1.19%
