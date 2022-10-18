Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today October 18: Bitcoin, Ethereum gain marginally

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 18 as the global crypto market cap increased by 1.71 percent to $934.94 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was at $50.38 billion, an increase of 31.09 percent.
The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.36 billion. The volume of all stable coins was at $47.06 billion.
The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.09 percent, which is a decrease of 0.05 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.
As of 8:00 am on October 18, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|16,40,223
|0.68%
|Ether
|1,11,189.7
|0.81%
|Tether
|85.40
|-0.62%
|Cardano
|32.500
|-1.51%
|Binance Coin
|22,815
|-0.08%
|XRP
|41.0932
|0.31%
|Polkadot
|531.99
|1.45%
|Dogecoin
|5.0900
|1.19%