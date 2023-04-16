Top cryptocurrency prices on April 16: Ethereum biggest gainer, crypto m-cap increases

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on April 15 as the global crypto market cap increased by 0.10 percent to $1.27 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell 42.17 percent to $34.25 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.69 billion, which is 10.78 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.12 percent, a decrease of 0.21 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

The volume of all stable coins is now $30.22 billion, which is 88.25 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume

Issues related to crypto assets require immediate attention and the response of the G20 has to ensure that they do not lose any potential benefits while protecting economies from harm, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7 As of 7:27 am on April 16, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX): NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Tether USD 86.31 0.12% Bitcoin 26,03,801 -0.66% Ripple 44.0700 -0.13% Ethereum 1,81,500 1.11% Dogecoin 7.5400 1% WazirX Token 16.00 0.5%



Moneycontrol News