Top cryptocurrency prices on April 16: Ethereum biggest gainer, crypto m-cap increases

Moneycontrol News
Apr 16, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on April 15 as the global crypto market cap increased by 0.10 percent to $1.27 trillion, over the last day.  The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours fell 42.17 percent to  $34.25  billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $3.69 billion, which is 10.78 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.12 percent, a decrease of 0.21 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

The volume of all stable coins is now $30.22 billion, which is 88.25 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume