Top cryptocurrency prices on April 15: Ripple biggest gainer as crypto m-cap declines

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on April 15 as the global crypto market cap declined 0.75 percent to $1.27 trillion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 7.67 percent to $57.04 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.47 billion, which is 9.59 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.30 percent, a decrease of 0.02 percent over the day according to CoinMarketCap.

The volume of all stablecoins is now $50.94 billion, which is 89.31 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Moneycontrol News