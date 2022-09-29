Top Cryptocurrency News on September 29: Ether in green, why Bitcoin is not tumbling, CFTC suggestion, and more

The surging dollar is wrecking stock portfolios, clobbering commodity prices and sinking rival currencies. The British pound has been among the most volatile currencies against the dollar, tumbling 5.6% over the past seven days, and briefly hitting a record low Monday of $1.0327. But one asset has been relatively calm over the past week: Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency has risen 6.5% over the past seven days, a surprisingly strong run that has caught the eye of crypto bulls and bears. Read details here
Commodity Futures Trading Commissioner (CFTC) Caroline Pham has made the proposal to create an office of the retail advocate for aiming the expansion of CFTC’s consumer protection mandate, as reported by Cointelegraph. According to Cointelegraph, Pham made the reference to the office in a speech given at an event hosted by blockchain project Corda recently, which made suggestions that recent events around cryptocurrency make retail protection a pressing issue. Take a look