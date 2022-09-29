Top Cryptocurrency News on September 29: Ether in green, why Bitcoin is not tumbling, CFTC suggestion, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin, Ethereum in the green Read full here

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 29 as the global crypto market cap increased 2.92 percent to $941.84 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 9.63 percent over the last 24 hours to $84.32 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.94 billion, which is 5.86 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $77.83 billion, which is 92.30 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The surging dollar is wrecking stock portfolios, clobbering commodity prices and sinking rival currencies. The British pound has been among the most volatile currencies against the dollar, tumbling 5.6% over the past seven days, and briefly hitting a record low Monday of $1.0327. But one asset has been relatively calm over the past week: Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency has risen 6.5% over the past seven days, a surprisingly strong run that has caught the eye of crypto bulls and bears.