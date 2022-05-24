Top cryptocurrency news on May 24: The biggest moves in crypto prices, regulations and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin trading above Rs 24 lakh

Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early today on May 24. The global Read full here

Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early today on May 24. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.26 trillion, a 2.05 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.88 billion, which makes a 36.09 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $9.64 billion, 11.49 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $73.66 billion, which is 87.81 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin 's price is currently Rs 24 lakh, with a dominance of 44.20 percent. This was a 0.41 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Big Story SEBI proposes banning celebrity promotion of cryptocurrency: A look at past endorsements

Crypto prices have seen a sharp fall in 2022, highlighting the risks and uncertainties of an unregulated instrument. Further, as per some media reports last week, capital market regulator Read details here

Crypto prices have seen a sharp fall in 2022, highlighting the risks and uncertainties of an unregulated instrument. Further, as per some media reports last week, capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance that celebrities should not be allowed to endorse cryptocurrencies. Let’s look at some of the glitzy crypto advertisements by your favourite celebrities in the recent past.

Invest Why Bill Gates does not buy cryptocurrencies Take a look

Microsoft ’s billionaire co-founder Bill Gates has expressed doubts about cryptocurrencies on several occasions. During an “ask me anything” session on Reddit earlier this week, he explained why he did not buy them. The billionaire philanthropist said he preferred investing in “things that have valuable output”. “The value of companies is based on how they make great products,” he added. “The value of crypto is just what some other person decides someone else will pay for it so not adding to society like other investments.” Bill Gates had denounced cryptocurrencies in an interview to the Wall Street Journal in February.