Top cryptocurrency news on May 24: The biggest moves in crypto prices, regulations and more

Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early today on May 24. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $1.26 trillion, a 2.05 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.88 billion, which makes a 36.09 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $9.64 billion, 11.49 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $73.66 billion, which is 87.81 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 24 lakh, with a dominance of 44.20 percent. This was a 0.41 percent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full here
Crypto prices have seen a sharp fall in 2022, highlighting the risks and uncertainties of an unregulated instrument. Further, as per some media reports last week, capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance that celebrities should not be allowed to endorse cryptocurrencies. Let’s look at some of the glitzy crypto advertisements by your favourite celebrities in the recent past. Read details here
Startups are trying to form a regulatory regime to guide a global framework for crypto and blockchain, CoinSwitch CEO Ashish Singhal said in an interview with Moneycontrol on May 22 at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Singhal, a former Amazon engineer who co-founded CoinSwitch, also added that the blockchain and crypto can form the new internet in the future. "India is contributing a lot to global startup ecosystem. I hope many more unicorns evolve from India and build the next Google, Facebook from India on blockchain", he said. Singhal believes that daunting yet exciting times are ahead for startups in India. Read more here