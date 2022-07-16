Top Cryptocurrency News on July 16: Bitcoin, Ether and global crypto m-cap edge up

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 16. The global crypto market-cap rose by 0.71 percent to $929.85 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume dropped 9.88 percent to $64.00 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $6.32 billion which is 9.88 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $58.23 billion, which is 90.99 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.84 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 42.51 percent, an increase of 0.16 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, millionaire investor Kevin O’Leary predicted more pain for cryptocurrency markets going ahead and called for a “celebration” over the purging of bad businesses and managements in the bear phase.

In an interview with Moneycontrol, the Shark Tank star also said the value of Bitcoin will quadruple if regulations for the crypto markets are put in place, as it would lead to strong institutional investments.

As of 7:57 am on July 16, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 16,85,585 0.58% Ethereum 98,699.0 1.75% Tether 81.61 -0.45% Cardano 35.9000 --1.64% Binance Coin 19,251.92 -0.76% XRP 27.1500 -0.69% Polkadot 566.37 1.13% Dogecoin 5.1301 -0.76%

