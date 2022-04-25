Top cryptocurrency news on April 25: The biggest moves in crypto, NFTs, policy and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin trading above Rs 31.43 lakh

Cryptocurrencies traded in the mixed early on April 25. The global crypto market cap is $1.80 trillion, a 2.04 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.06 billion, which makes a 20.13 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.63 billion, 11.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $50.68 billion, which is 77.91 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin 's price is currently Rs 31.43 lakh, with a dominance of 41.23 percent. This was a 0.33 percent increase over the day.

Big Story Twitter, Stripe pilot cryptocurrency payments for creators (Reuters)

Twitter and digital payments processor Stripe Inc. will pilot cryptocurrency payouts for select users of the social media site's content monetization products, Reuters reported. Eligible users of Twitter's Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows programs will be able to receive their earnings from the company in USD coin, a stablecoin of which the value is pegged to the US Dollar. Users who receive crypto payments can hold their earnings in crypto wallets on the Polygon network, a crypto infrastructure firm on the Ethereum blockchain, and can then exchange them into other currencies.

Hawk Eye US bank regulator accuses crypto bank of compliance issues

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in the United States has said it plans to start cease and desist proceedings against Anchorage Digital Bank National Association for failing to adopt programs to meet record-keeping rules and prevent money laundering. The crypto bank failed to adopt a compliance program that meets their requirements on Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering rules, the OCC said in a statement. Anchorage Digital, which did not admit or deny the OCC's findings, did not respond immediately to Reuters' request for comment.