Top cryptocurrency news on April 25: The biggest moves in crypto, NFTs, policy and more

Cryptocurrencies traded in the mixed early on April 25. The global crypto market cap is $1.80 trillion, a 2.04 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.06 billion, which makes a 20.13 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.63 billion, 11.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $50.68 billion, which is 77.91 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 31.43 lakh, with a dominance of 41.23 percent. This was a 0.33 percent increase over the day. Read full here
The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in the United States has said it plans to start cease and desist proceedings against Anchorage Digital Bank National Association for failing to adopt programs to meet record-keeping rules and prevent money laundering. The crypto bank failed to adopt a compliance program that meets their requirements on Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering rules, the OCC said in a statement. Anchorage Digital, which did not admit or deny the OCC's findings, did not respond immediately to Reuters' request for comment. (Reuters)
For the past year a company that mines cryptocurrency had what seemed the ideal location for its thousands of power-thirsty computers working around the clock to verify Bitcoin transactions: the grounds of a coal-fired power plant in rural Montana. But with the cryptocurrency industry under increasing pressure to rein in the environmental impact of its massive electricity consumption, Marathon Digital Holdings made the decision to pack up its computers, called miners, and relocate them to a wind farm in Texas. This comes as many economists and environmentalists have warned that as digital currency grows in price and with its popularity the process of mining that is central to its existence and value is becoming increasingly energy intensive and potentially unsustainable. (AP)