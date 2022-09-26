Tips to find the next big crypto initiative and not get conned

The acceptance rate for cryptocurrencies is at an all-time high and the markets are expanding globally. This brings both opportunity and vulnerability. El Salvador and other nations have begun to accept Bitcoin as legal tender and other nations are seeking to regulate virtual currencies. There is a lot of speculation over regulation of cryptocurrency because its future vis-a-vis governments is uncertain.

While the prospect of bypassing regulations and high taxes on payments may seem alluring and exciting, there is a lot of ambiguity over the future of certain tokens, which can make investment decisions challenging.

We list a set of criteria that can help investors find the next big crypto project and avoid getting duped by scammers.

What does the project offer investors?

Before participating in an initial coin offering (ICO) or token sale, spend some time investigating the services or products that your potential investment offers. Many sectors such as international remittances, fintech companies, energy management, and supply chain management are home to hundreds of blockchain technology applications.

Read the project white paper and make an effort to evaluate the true value that the project and technology provide.

The development team’s background

The development team is a crucial component of the project. This is the group of programmers who will finally build the project.

Due to an extreme shortage of blockchain experts, investors must identify projects with reputable and knowledgeable development teams.

Identify present investors

It is crucial to check if projects have any active private or seed investors. Leading crypto venture capital firms include PIF Labs, Binance Labs, and Coinbase Ventures.

In addition to this, other non-Web3 businesses have begun funding Web3 initiatives. Keep an eye out for reputable investors and you will often uncover ventures with great potential.

Value of the token

To locate the next great project, an investor must take into account the current price of a token. For instance, the upside was relatively restricted when Bitcoin reached an all-time high of $65,000 in November 2021.

For a new crypto token, the time of entry and the buying point are critical. A low-risk, high-reward opportunity should be sought after by investors.

Community involvement

When buying a coin or an NFT (non-fungible token), another crucial factor to take into account in the involvement of the community. A vibrant community is a sign of how far along the project is. Keep an eye out for the community on Reddit, Telegram, Discord, and Twitter handles of the project.

Conclusion

Even though it might be challenging to locate the next crypto gem, conducting thorough research and using a methodical strategy can remove the element of guesswork.