Recent uptrend shows crypto isn’t going anywhere

After their near-death experience in 2022, cryptocurrencies are back in business. Bitcoin, whose market cap of $587.57 billion at the start of the week accounts for nearly 50 percent of the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies, was trading at $30,304 on April 17, 2023, up 70 percent over its price in November 2022. Ethereum, meanwhile, is up over 90 percent in the same period. Of the 20,000-odd cryptocurrencies, nearly 8,000 are active with 10 of them, including Elon Musk’s favourite, Dogecoin, now having a market cap above $10 billion each.

It’s a far cry from the end of crypto that was predicted not too long back when repeated blows left most digital currencies battered and bruised.

The first signs of trouble came in May last year when the stablecoin TerraUSD, or UST, then ranked among the 10 most valuable cryptocurrencies, tanked precipitously. It was a huge shock to the crypto universe since Terra had peaked at almost $120 the previous month. Simultaneously, TerraUSD’s sister token Luna collapsed to nearly $0. In the ensuing panic nearly $40 billion of investor wealth was wiped out as many ordinary people lost savings of a lifetime.

The crypto market went into limbo over the next few months and by the end of November 2022, had declined by more than 70 percent from its previous peak in November 2021. Any hopes of a recovery were cut short by the sensational disclosures at the end of the year about how Sam Bankman-Fried, once the poster boy of the crypto world, had been perpetrating a scam involving his hedge fund Alameda Research and the crypto exchange, FTX, he had set up. With US investigators calling it “one of the biggest financial frauds in American history,” the end seemed near.

Sundeep Khanna is a senior journalist. Views are personal.