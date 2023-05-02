 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PEPE Memecoin: The frog that's set to leap over Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Murtuza Merchant
May 02, 2023 / 10:53 AM IST

PEPE Memecoin, a recently launched amphibian-themed cryptocurrency, is taking the market by storm.

Only two weeks since its launch, Pepe (PEPE) has secured a spot among the 100 largest cryptocurrencies, boasting a market capitalisation of $582 million. Its value has more than doubled in the past 24 hours and quadrupled over the week, as reported by CoinGecko.

The popularity of this newcomer is challenging established meme-based cryptocurrencies Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. With a playful mascot and a highly engaged community, PEPE seeks to jump into the hearts and wallets of crypto enthusiasts around the globe.

As an ERC-20 token – one that runs on the Ethereum network – with a supply of 420.69 trillion tokens, PEPE joins the ranks of meme coins inspired by internet memes and popular culture references. While several Pepe the Frog NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and tokens have been released over the years, the PEPE token has been particularly successful in capturing the market's attention.

The official Twitter account for Pepe Coin describes it as the "most memeable memecoin in existence," playfully hinting that the reign of dog-themed memecoins is over.